Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

Soledar is holding, although there is more destruction than in Bakhmut and it is hard there, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday.

"The situation on the frontline for the first week of the year has not changed significantly. Heavy fighting continues in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, each hot spot in these areas is well known," he said.

"Bakhmut is holding no matter what. And although most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repulsing constant attempts to attack. Soledar is holding on. Although there is even more destruction and it is very hard... occupier for the crazy ideas of the masters of the Russian regime," the president said.

According to him, "today, the commander of the direction, General Syrsky, toured the defending troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut and Soledar. He awarded the fighters with awards for stamina. On the spot, he organized the steps necessary to strengthen our defense. In particular, the transfer of additional units amid increased fire by the occupiers."