Facts

10:15 09.01.2023

Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

Soledar is holding, although there is more destruction than in Bakhmut and it is hard there, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday.

"The situation on the frontline for the first week of the year has not changed significantly. Heavy fighting continues in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, each hot spot in these areas is well known," he said.

"Bakhmut is holding no matter what. And although most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repulsing constant attempts to attack. Soledar is holding on. Although there is even more destruction and it is very hard... occupier for the crazy ideas of the masters of the Russian regime," the president said.

According to him, "today, the commander of the direction, General Syrsky, toured the defending troops on the outskirts of Bakhmut and Soledar. He awarded the fighters with awards for stamina. On the spot, he organized the steps necessary to strengthen our defense. In particular, the transfer of additional units amid increased fire by the occupiers."

One killed, seven injured in strike on Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region

Zelensky: Russian words about alleged ceasefire turned out to be false

Personal sanctions imposed against 119 people, including Russian actors, cultural figures, propagandists, as well as Ukrainian citizen Zhanna Badoeva

Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

Some 50 Ukrainian soldiers more return from captivity in another exchange

Upcoming meeting in Ramstein format on defense of Ukraine to be held on Jan 20

Enemy losses about 490 personnel, two tanks, three artillery systems over day

Epiphanius in Lavra: We don't want this war, but enemy treacherously violates peace, invades our land

Fighting continued at routine level into Christmas, most fiercely around Kreminna – British Intelligence

USA to seek from its allies to expand military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon

