Kuleba: I have no doubt that Leopard will reach us, we are at final stage

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that in the issue of receiving tanks by Ukraine, it remains to make “the last half step”, I am sure that the German Leopard will soon be transferred.

“In matters of tanks, it remains to make the last half step. We have already received the British Challenger, which they said was impossible. We are already getting French light tanks, so far. We hear that France is considering providing Leclerc tanks. I have no doubt that Leopard will come to us, we are at the final stage,” Kuleba said on the telethon on Monday.

The Minister noted that providing Ukraine with any type of weapons was problematic for Germany.

“Such a country, there are specifics, one needs to take it into account. But in the end we always got the necessary result, and this time we will also get it,” Kuleba expressed confidence.