Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

The adoption by the European Parliament of a resolution on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is the strongest signal that the European Parliament could send, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has said.

The European Parliament responded with even stronger unity and adopted a resolution on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for Russia's Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine, she said during the discussion within the framework of the UKRAINE IS YOU project at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, adding that this is the strongest signal that the EP could send.

Metsola stressed that not only political will is important here, but also the legal framework on which this will be built.

She noted that it is important to speak and promote a narrative about who will be liable, who will be held to justice for war crimes, how to define genocide and the crime of aggression in our realities.

Metsola added that lawyers always say it is legally impossible, while in most cases it is not possible due to a lack of political will.