Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss situation on frontline, necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, Peace Formula

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting in the format of a video conference with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday.

"During the meeting in the format of a video conference with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, we discussed the situation on the frontline, the necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, the diplomatic process on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the important new defense decisions taken by the German leadership at the beginning of this year, as well as the significant support in the humanitarian, financial and defense spheres since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"Thank you for the comprehensive assistance of Germany to Ukrainians. For the assistance that made our army stronger, for the financial support. I would like to express particular gratitude to the citizens of Germany for sheltering Ukrainians in this difficult period," Zelensky said.