Interfax-Ukraine
13:11 11.10.2025

Zelenskyy discusses with European leaders next steps on civilian protection, economic support, and defense assistance for Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses with European leaders next steps on civilian protection, economic support, and defense assistance for Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with European leaders further steps to protect people’s lives, financial opportunities and defense support for Ukraine.

"I had a conversation today with President of Finland Stubb. We discussed what our steps are now, what contacts can help protect lives and calm this terrorist in Moscow," he said in an evening video address on Friday.

Stubb, as Zelenskyy notes, met with US President Donald Trump the day before.

Zelenskyy also discussed with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde financial opportunities to support Ukraine, in particular, the energy sector.

In addition, the head of state discussed with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, "strong British support in these difficult circumstances."

"We talked about the possible participation of Britain in the PURL program. This is a strong program that allows us to buy American weapons. This is very important. What protects. In particular, these are missiles for Patriot [systems]," the president noted.

Zelenskyy also reported that he had informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about the consequences of the Russian strike. "I am very grateful to him, grateful to Germany for the air defense systems that are already working to protect Ukraine. We discussed with Mr. Chancellor Russia’s intentions, our joint ability to defend ourselves. I am grateful for the support of all partners who really help with actions, and not just with words," the president said.

#european_leaders #zelensky

