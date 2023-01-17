There are 44 killed in Dnipro due to missile attack on high-rise building – mayor

The bodies of 44 dead have been recovered from the rubble of a multi-storey building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the city of Dnipro, city mayor Borys Filatov has said.

"There are already 44 killed," Filatov said on Facebook on Tuesday at 10:54.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the body of a dead child was found under the rubble of the house and the number of victims reached 41.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro on January 14, the death of 40 people was confirmed, including three children. Some 79 victims were injured, including 16 children. There were 28 victims in hospitals, ten of them were in serious condition. Soem 25 residents of the house were wanted.

Some s72 apartments in the house were completely destroyed, some 236 were damaged, and 25 cars were also destroyed.

The State Security Service of Ukraine has established the identity of the Russian invaders involved in the missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro.