Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov declared an emergency in the city, and they are currently trying to stabilize the situation with the restoration of utility services disrupted by a massive enemy attack overnight on Thursday.

"Purely technically, the situation in Dnipro is one of the most difficult. This is actually a national emergency. Since last night, the city has been working out all the necessary algorithms… Of the most important things. The light is gradually returning to the hospital. However, I would like to remind you that medical institutions have alternative power sources and the necessary supplies. The city’s sewage system is also powered. The left bank is supported by alternative power sources. The water situation on the right bank is gradually stabilizing… Regarding heat. All boiler houses were de-energized yesterday. We are currently making every effort to restore their operation," Filatov said on Telegram.

According to him, electric transport in the city is being compensated by buses, the city has a fuel reserve for several days.

In the city, in addition to state and private ones, there are 89 communal Invincibility. Kindergartens work in four-hour shifts, and school holidays have been extended until January 11.