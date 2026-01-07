Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:35 07.01.2026

Seven people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

1 min read

Seven Dnipro residents were preliminarily injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Dnipro, Mayor Borys Filatov reported on his Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary information, there are seven victims. Two of them are children. Most of the people are suffering from acute stress reactions, but some also have shrapnel wounds. City hospitals are providing assistance," Filatov wrote on Telegram.

"The Russian scum has once again attacked ordinary residential buildings and educational institutions in Dnipro. Several hundred – if not a thousand – windows were broken in over 10 high-rise buildings. There are also reports of damage to heating systems near one of the buildings. Numerous cars were burned. Meanwhile, there was damage to a vocational school that trains mechanics and confectioners. The fire was extinguished, but a workshop and a student dormitory were damaged. Two kindergartens and a school were also damaged," Filatov described the aftermath, noting that information gathering is ongoing.

Tags: #drone_attack #dnipro

