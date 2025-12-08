Interfax-Ukraine
14:42 08.12.2025

Dnipro councilor fakes business trip, spends 2 weeks vacationing in Greece

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

Police investigators have exposed a deputy of the Dnipro City Council who invented a fictitious business trip and vacationed in Greece for more than two weeks, the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"In June 2023, a deputy of the Dnipro City Council, who simultaneously heads the city's district administration, issued a business trip with knowingly false information about its purpose and route," the National Police said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to police, under the guise of a trip to Hungary for official meetings, he crossed the state border, after which he went to Austria, and later to the island of Rhodes in the Hellenic Republic, where he spent more than two weeks on vacation with his family, without performing any official tasks.

"The official left Ukraine on the basis of documents containing false information," the message states.

Based on the evidence collected, police investigators informed the suspect of the suspicion.

