Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, condemned the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine, in particular the attack on Dnipro on Monday.

"I want to start by expressing our full support for President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people after the recent attacks directed against Ukraine," he said at a press conference on Monday.

Macron recalled the massive Russian strike on Kyiv recently, and also expressed condolences after the attack on Dnipro on Monday, which also resulted in several civilian casualties.

"These losses are heavy, unbearable, and they also show how Russia is continuing and intensifying the crime of its aggression every day," he added, expressing regret that "at a time when we are talking about peace, Russia continues to kill and destroy."

As reported, four people were killed and 40 injured (the vast majority in hospitals, 11 wounded in serious condition) as a result of Russia's attack on Dnipro on Monday.