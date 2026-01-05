Dnipro shelling results in leak of Bunge-produced oil

As a result of a drone attack, 300 tonnes of oil spilled onto the roads of the city of Dnipro. The oil had been produced at one of the plants of Bunge, one of the world’s leading grain traders, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported.

"As a result of a drone attack, 300 tonnes of oil spilled onto the roads of Dnipro! Municipal services are carrying out cleanup operations, spreading sand and absorbent mixtures, but traffic along the Embankment will be impossible for approximately 2-3 days," he wrote on Facebook.

Filatov added that "the Russians bombed American property," as the plant belongs to Bunge, a company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA).

The Mayor of Dnipro advised residents to follow the official resources of the city council, where information on public transport routes and road closures will be published.

Bunge Global SA is a leading global agribusiness company headquartered in St. Louis (USA), founded in 1818. Bunge is one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies and part of the so-called Big Four (ABCD) global grain traders, alongside Cargill, ADM, and Louis Dreyfus.

Bunge is one of the world’s largest oilseed processors and a key player in the production of bottled vegetable oil, meal, and food ingredients. In 2025, the company significantly strengthened its position by completing a major merger with the international trader Viterra, enabling it to create one of the most powerful logistics and production networks in the global agribusiness sector.

Bunge has been operating in Ukraine since 2002 and is among the country’s leading grain exporters and sunflower oil producers. The company’s main assets in Ukraine include its subsidiary SunTrade, a network of grain elevators, a terminal at the Mykolaiv seaport, and the Dnipropetrovsk oil extraction plant, where the popular Oleina oil brand is produced. In addition, in 2025 the company received approval to acquire the Vinnytsia oil extraction plant (ViOil), further expanding its production capabilities in the Ukrainian market.