Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

The number of casualties from the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro has risen to 43, according to updated data, with ten of them in serious condition, according to Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"According to updated information, 43 people were injured in the morning attack in Dnipro. Thirty of them remain in the hospital. Ten are still in serious condition," Haivanenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an administrative building, businesses, four educational institutions, four high-rise buildings, two service stations, and more than 50 vehicles were damaged.

Earlier reports indicated 40 injured and four dead. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced that December 2nd has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian attack.