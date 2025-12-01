Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:59 01.12.2025

Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

1 min read
Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The number of casualties from the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro has risen to 43, according to updated data, with ten of them in serious condition, according to Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"According to updated information, 43 people were injured in the morning attack in Dnipro. Thirty of them remain in the hospital. Ten are still in serious condition," Haivanenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an administrative building, businesses, four educational institutions, four high-rise buildings, two service stations, and more than 50 vehicles were damaged.

Earlier reports indicated 40 injured and four dead. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced that December 2nd has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian attack.

Tags: #strike #consequences #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

18:52 01.12.2025
Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

18:25 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

15:36 01.12.2025
There’re already 27 victims in Dnipro – Emergency Service

There’re already 27 victims in Dnipro – Emergency Service

14:58 01.12.2025
Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro: 4 people killed, 40 injured

Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro: 4 people killed, 40 injured

13:19 01.12.2025
Russian ballistic missile strike kills 4, injures 22 in Dnipro – official

Russian ballistic missile strike kills 4, injures 22 in Dnipro – official

12:45 01.12.2025
Casualties from Russian ballistic missile strike in Dnipro rises to 15 – official

Casualties from Russian ballistic missile strike in Dnipro rises to 15 – official

12:02 01.12.2025
Ballistic missile kills 3, injures 8 in Dnipro

Ballistic missile kills 3, injures 8 in Dnipro

11:11 28.11.2025
Center for Countering Disinformation reports strike on Engels airfield in Saratov

Center for Countering Disinformation reports strike on Engels airfield in Saratov

14:07 26.11.2025
AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

AFU strikes Russian military-industrial facilities - General Staff

10:06 26.11.2025
Cleanup finished after massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia overnight - emergency services

Cleanup finished after massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia overnight - emergency services

HOT NEWS

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

LATEST

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

Kallas: Russia owes Ukraine reparations, 'reparation loan' based on Russian assets is Ukrainian money

AD
AD