Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:25 01.12.2025

URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) set up an aid station in the city of Dnipro at the site of a missile strike by Russian occupiers.

"Volunteers of the URCS Emergency Response Unit in Dnipropetrovsk region provided aid at the site of the strike on the Dnipro River... An aid station is currently operating at the site," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

The volunteers provided first aid to the victims and handed them over to ambulance crews for further hospitalization.

At the aid station, the Dnipro city organization of the URCS provides the victims with water, blankets, and hot drinks. If necessary, first aid and psychological support is provided.

As reported, Russia's attack on Dnipro on Monday left four people dead and 40 injured (the vast majority in hospitals, 11 wounded in serious condition).

Tags: #urcs #dnipro

