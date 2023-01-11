Facts

18:42 11.01.2023

Zelensky: People who have Russian citizenship should not have Ukrainian - let them live in Russia

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainians who have Russian citizenship should not have Ukrainian citizenship, adding: "let them live in Russia."

"Our task is to ensure that all people who today have dual or triple citizenship, including citizenship of the Russian Federation and who have political or spiritual influence on our state - so that all these people necessarily have one citizenship - the Russian Federation, if they also have it. I think they should live in the corresponding state with this citizenship. It seems to me that this is absolutely fair," Zelensky said at a press conference with the heads of Lithuania and Poland in Lviv on Wednesday.

This is how he answered a press question about what decisions regarding the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship to expect ahead against the background of the recent suspension of citizenship of four MPs of Ukraine, including Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Andriy Derkach and Renat Kuzmin.

Answering the question on what basis the procedure of deprivation of citizenship of these persons took place, he noted that "some of these persons were deprived of it precisely because of the citizenship of other states in accordance with the legislation and according to the Constitution of Ukraine."

At the same time, he noted that he could not disclose all the details with which the SBU provides security in Ukraine.

Tags: #citizenship #zelensky

