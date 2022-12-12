Facts

14:20 12.12.2022

Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

2 min read
Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Slovakia is ready, but has not yet sent MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, this issue was discussed in detail with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer said.

"We still have not handed MIG-29s to you. We are ready to do it. We talk to our partners in NATO about how to do it. And today, we had a very substantial discussion with your president. My defense minister explained to your president how we could do it. And I suppose, in the following weeks, your delegation will be coming to Slovakia, and we will work jointly with our American friends to make it a reality," Káčer told Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said that on December 7, Slovakia approved "a couple of 1000s of missiles used for MIG 29." He also said he discussed the issue of sending planes with the President of Ukraine during the meeting.

"But we also discussed with President Zelensky quite in detail. And I think I need to keep some secrecy about how this will be done, not to threaten it. But today, we had a very, very good exchange with President Zelensky about how we will do it. So I'm very optimistic that also will be made soon, will be coming to Ukraine," Káčer said.

Tags: #slovakia #mig_29 #káčer

MORE ABOUT

14:15 12.12.2022
Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

14:07 12.12.2022
Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

17:31 09.12.2022
Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

16:52 19.11.2022
State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

13:40 18.11.2022
Seventh Zuzana 2 howitzer already delivered to Ukraine - Slovak Defense Ministry

Seventh Zuzana 2 howitzer already delivered to Ukraine - Slovak Defense Ministry

15:47 02.11.2022
Electricity import from Slovakia growing in recent days

Electricity import from Slovakia growing in recent days

16:03 10.09.2022
Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

14:42 05.07.2022
Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

15:10 04.07.2022
Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

16:46 16.06.2022
Slovakia hands five helicopters, ammunition for Grad systems over to Ukraine – defense minister

Slovakia hands five helicopters, ammunition for Grad systems over to Ukraine – defense minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

As result of enemy shelling of Hirnyk, two killed, another ten wounded – PGO

LATEST

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders start to mobilize women – AFU General Staff

OECD opens regional office in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Russians fire at Kherson, two reported killed – region’s head

Stefanishyna: Creating necessary conditions for Ukrainians' return from abroad should be one of key priorities of post-war reconstruction

Germany guarantees to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition – Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Council of European Union may approve anti-Russian sanctions on Mon – French FM

Kuleba considers blackout scenario in Ukraine realistic

NSDC imposes sanctions against seven clergymen of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

As result of enemy shelling of Hirnyk, two killed, another ten wounded – PGO

AD
AD
AD
AD