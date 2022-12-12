Slovak FM: At meeting with Zelensky, we discuss sending MIG-29 to Ukraine

Slovakia is ready, but has not yet sent MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, this issue was discussed in detail with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer said.

"We still have not handed MIG-29s to you. We are ready to do it. We talk to our partners in NATO about how to do it. And today, we had a very substantial discussion with your president. My defense minister explained to your president how we could do it. And I suppose, in the following weeks, your delegation will be coming to Slovakia, and we will work jointly with our American friends to make it a reality," Káčer told Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said that on December 7, Slovakia approved "a couple of 1000s of missiles used for MIG 29." He also said he discussed the issue of sending planes with the President of Ukraine during the meeting.

"But we also discussed with President Zelensky quite in detail. And I think I need to keep some secrecy about how this will be done, not to threaten it. But today, we had a very, very good exchange with President Zelensky about how we will do it. So I'm very optimistic that also will be made soon, will be coming to Ukraine," Káčer said.