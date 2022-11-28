Facts

16:19 28.11.2022

Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

2 min read

Ukrainian prosecutors have registered a new war crime that was committed by the Russian occupation forces in Kherson region – in March 2022, the invaders shot a car with civilians inside and crushed it by a tank, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) said.

"The Prosecutor's Office of Kherson region along with police investigators have documented another cynical crime committed by the Russian military. According to preliminary data, in March 2022, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces shot from automatic weapons a car with two civilians inside on the way between two villages in Kherson region and ran it over by a tank," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the PGO, law enforcement officers have identified the probable burial place of the deceased. They were buried by local residents in the cemetery. The bodies will be exhumed for examination.

"In the course of the investigation, more than 50 inlets and outlets were recorded on the vehicle, which remained as a result of the shooting. The car will be sent for further forensic examinations," the PGO said.

A pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) continues under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: #pgo #kherson_region

