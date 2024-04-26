Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

Two people were injured as a result of an attack by a Russian attack unmanned aerial vehicle on a civilian vehicle near the village of Zolota Balka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, was reported in the Telegram channel of Kherson regional military administration on Friday.

"It has become known that another person was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian car near Zolota Balka. A 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound to her arm. She is receiving medical care," the administration said.

Earlier it was reported that a 44-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone hit. "He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim," the regional administration said.