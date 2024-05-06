Facts

20:37 06.05.2024

Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that every nation will benefit from the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which is developed on the basis of the UN Charter, and the Peace Summit will show who really stands for respect for other nations and equality in the world.

"We are actively working on the preparations for the inaugural Summit – the Peace Summit in Switzerland. It is important that as many countries, as many entities interested in the full rule of the UN Charter and international law as possible can show their leadership at the Summit," he said on a daily video address on Monday evening.

The head of state also said that he has invited the leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, and Canada for participation during phone talks today.

"I thanked them for supporting our work on establishing a just peace, for supporting the Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that "real restoration of peace in international relations is possible only under condition that the global majority joins in the restoration of peace and forces Russia to peace, forces it to recognize the business rules of the coexistence of peoples."

The president once again noted that "the modern world is a world of the majority, it is a world in which no one has and should not have the privilege of imposing something on other peoples, especially imposing violence. Everyone is equally important and every nation deserves respect."

"That is exactly what our Peace Formula is about. Every nation will benefit from it and the Peace Summit will show, who really stands for equality in the world, and not just in words," Zelenskyy said.

