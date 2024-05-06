Facts

20:37 06.05.2024

Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

2 min read
Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is expanding the project launched in 2024 to create a safe educational environment with the involvement of the Office of the Educational Security Service Organization. Officers of the service will start working in 94 more schools in five districts, the press service of the Administration has reported.

Previously, officers of the educational security service worked in nine educational institutions.

As part of the expansion, 22 institutions of Bilotserkivsky district, 15 institutions of Boryspil district, 14 institutions of Brovarsky district, 22 institutions of Buchansky district and 21 institutions of Fastivsky district will join the project.

"The main tasks of the officers of the educational security service are the implementation of state policy to ensure a safe educational environment, protect the rights and legitimate interests of children. They also focus on the prevention of offenses, the prevention and elimination of threats to the life and health of participants in the educational process, and much more. The first composition of police officers proved to be effective, therefore, together with the State Department of the National Police of Kyiv region, we are expanding the geography of the project," said Zhana Osypenko, Deputy head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The Regional Military Administration recalled that the functions of theese officers include maintaining public law and order, preventing and terminating administrative and criminal offenses on the territory of educational institutions, mediation of conflict situations, as well as conducting interactive classes, trainings and webinars with participants in the educational process.

Tags: #kyiv #security #schools

MORE ABOUT

14:38 04.05.2024
Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

13:54 03.05.2024
During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

11:43 03.05.2024
Energy workers quickly restore power to over 13,000 consumers in two districts of Kyiv – Ministry of Energy

Energy workers quickly restore power to over 13,000 consumers in two districts of Kyiv – Ministry of Energy

16:10 01.05.2024
USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

USAID Dpty Administrator arrives in Kyiv

20:22 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

19:18 30.04.2024
First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

19:51 29.04.2024
Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

Petition for removing Bulgakov from public space in Kyiv raises necessary number of votes

20:05 26.04.2024
In Kyiv, evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street, on which enemy announces possible attack, continues – Klitschko

In Kyiv, evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street, on which enemy announces possible attack, continues – Klitschko

20:54 24.04.2024
Concorde Capital to carry out large-scale reconstruction of Kyiv bus station

Concorde Capital to carry out large-scale reconstruction of Kyiv bus station

15:45 22.04.2024
Hamburg Mayor arrives in Kyiv, planning meeting with Klitschko

Hamburg Mayor arrives in Kyiv, planning meeting with Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

LATEST

Russian forces mount two missile, 69 air, 52 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on locations of Russian troops over day

Zelenskyy presents awards to infantry soldiers

Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

French MFA denies sending French troops to Ukraine

Four people wounded as Russian army inflicts airstrike on Kostiantynivka

Zelenskyy, Kallas discuss upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, finalisation of bilateral security agreement

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

AD
AD
AD
AD