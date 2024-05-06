Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is expanding the project launched in 2024 to create a safe educational environment with the involvement of the Office of the Educational Security Service Organization. Officers of the service will start working in 94 more schools in five districts, the press service of the Administration has reported.

Previously, officers of the educational security service worked in nine educational institutions.

As part of the expansion, 22 institutions of Bilotserkivsky district, 15 institutions of Boryspil district, 14 institutions of Brovarsky district, 22 institutions of Buchansky district and 21 institutions of Fastivsky district will join the project.

"The main tasks of the officers of the educational security service are the implementation of state policy to ensure a safe educational environment, protect the rights and legitimate interests of children. They also focus on the prevention of offenses, the prevention and elimination of threats to the life and health of participants in the educational process, and much more. The first composition of police officers proved to be effective, therefore, together with the State Department of the National Police of Kyiv region, we are expanding the geography of the project," said Zhana Osypenko, Deputy head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The Regional Military Administration recalled that the functions of theese officers include maintaining public law and order, preventing and terminating administrative and criminal offenses on the territory of educational institutions, mediation of conflict situations, as well as conducting interactive classes, trainings and webinars with participants in the educational process.