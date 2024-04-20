Enemy continues to shell Kherson region, one person killed

Russian troops continued to shell Kherson region during the day, one person was killed, and there is also destruction of critical and private infrastructure, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Over the past day, the enemy has shelled Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tiahinka, Beryslav, Mykhaylivka, Kizomys, Hromadne, Antonivka, Odradokamyanka, Stanyslav and the city of Kherson. One person was killed," his Telegram channel says.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, including a high-rise building and two private houses. Hits to a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline were recorded. The gas leak is blocked, there is no fire or threat.