Facts

19:02 01.05.2024

Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

1 min read
Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Communities of Kherson region received 25 modern loaders under the UN development program and with financial support from Japan, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“The municipal fleet of Kherson region has been replenished with 25 loaders. This is modern special equipment capable of transporting up to several tens of thousands of tonnes of cargo at a time. And the loaders have already been transferred to the communities of the region,” he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Prokudin noted, these loaders “will be extremely useful for performing a number of jobs: construction, emergency restoration, or eliminating the consequences of Russian armed aggression.”

“The equipment came from the United Nations Development Program and with financial support from the government of Japan. Thanks to international partners for their support,” he added.

Tags: #kherson_region #prokudin

MORE ABOUT

16:45 27.04.2024
Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

18:38 26.04.2024
Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

17:08 23.04.2024
Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

Woman killed as enemy attacks Kozatske – Kherson regional administration

13:38 20.04.2024
Enemy continues to shell Kherson region, one person killed

Enemy continues to shell Kherson region, one person killed

14:43 16.04.2024
Russians launch airstrike on Beryslav, 15 people injured – region’s head

Russians launch airstrike on Beryslav, 15 people injured – region’s head

09:59 20.03.2024
One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

11:54 22.02.2024
Humeniuk confirms strike on training ground with occupiers in Kherson region

Humeniuk confirms strike on training ground with occupiers in Kherson region

16:20 02.02.2024
PGO: Four people wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

PGO: Four people wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

11:57 20.01.2024
In Kherson region, enemy carries out 119 attacks, one person killed, three injured – local authorities

In Kherson region, enemy carries out 119 attacks, one person killed, three injured – local authorities

09:50 18.01.2024
Enemy fires 531 shells into Kherson region, attacks with drones; two killed, eight wounded – authorities

Enemy fires 531 shells into Kherson region, attacks with drones; two killed, eight wounded – authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders stop their offensive in Avdiyivka area, resume offensive on Chasiv Yar on Tues – ISW

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

LATEST

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine receives weapons from some partners with permission to strike Russia – Latvian FM

Property of ex-Minister of Education of Ukraine Tabachnyk, Metropolitan of Russian Orthodox Church Lazar transferred to state management

SOE Forests of Ukraine added to list of enterprises critical for economy

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Housing subsidy for non-heating season for most Ukrainians to be reassigned automatically – Ministry of Social Policy

URCS volunteers, State Emergency Service rescuers evacuate 84 people amid fire in high-rise building in Vyshgorod

AD
AD
AD
AD