Kherson region receives from intl partners 25 modern loaders for construction, emergency repair work

Communities of Kherson region received 25 modern loaders under the UN development program and with financial support from Japan, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“The municipal fleet of Kherson region has been replenished with 25 loaders. This is modern special equipment capable of transporting up to several tens of thousands of tonnes of cargo at a time. And the loaders have already been transferred to the communities of the region,” he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Prokudin noted, these loaders “will be extremely useful for performing a number of jobs: construction, emergency restoration, or eliminating the consequences of Russian armed aggression.”

“The equipment came from the United Nations Development Program and with financial support from the government of Japan. Thanks to international partners for their support,” he added.