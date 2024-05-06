Facts

19:35 06.05.2024

French MFA denies sending French troops to Ukraine

French MFA denies sending French troops to Ukraine

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs called media reports about the alleged sending of foreign legion soldiers to Ukraine disinformation.

“The disinformation campaigns about France's support for Ukraine are not abating. NO, France did not send troops to Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said on its page on the social network X.

Earlier, the Asia Times resource, citing ex-assistant to the deputy head of the Pentagon, Stephen Brian, wrote about the dispatch of about a hundred soldiers of the Foreign Legion from the 3rd French Infantry Regiment, who were allegedly stationed in Slovyansk to support the 54th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

