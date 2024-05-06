Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

The number of victims as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces on Shevchenkivsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv on the afternoon of May 5 has increased to 16 people, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"A total of 14 apartment buildings, three cars, a medical facility, a hostel, an office building, eight private houses, garages, cafes were damaged, and three private houses were destroyed - 16 people were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, on Monday night the Russian Armed Forces dropped an aerial guided bomb on Zolochiv. The building of the Children's and Youth Sports School, the village council, the children's youth school, the cultural center, the social protection department, the court and about 10 private houses were damaged. A boiler room of a children's sports school and two private houses were destroyed by a direct hit. A 59-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds and contusions.

In addition, the day before, as a result of airstrikes in Monachynivka, at least 15 residential buildings were damaged, an 88-year-old woman was killed, two men (34 and 66 years old) were injured, and in Kovsharivka, a 79-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling from an MLRS.