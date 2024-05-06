Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed his participation in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

As Zelenskyy noted on the social network X on Monday, he held a telephone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda "to personally invite him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland."

“I thank President Nauseda for confirming his participation and willingness to actively facilitate the attendance of other countries,” the President wrote following their conversation.

According to Zelenskyy, the parties also “discussed further defense cooperation, as well as joint work on a bilateral security agreement and the dates of its possible signing. We also talked about our expectations for the NATO Washington Summit.”