Russians launch airstrike on Beryslav, 15 people injured – region’s head

The Russian invaders launched an air strike on a residential building in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of which 15 people received concussions, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav. The hit fell on residential buildings. The provider's building, pharmacy, apartment building and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Fifteen local residents received concussions. The injuries were minor, the victims received medical assistance, they refused hospitalization," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.