Facts

14:43 16.04.2024

Russians launch airstrike on Beryslav, 15 people injured – region’s head

1 min read

The Russian invaders launched an air strike on a residential building in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of which 15 people received concussions, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav. The hit fell on residential buildings. The provider's building, pharmacy, apartment building and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Fifteen local residents received concussions. The injuries were minor, the victims received medical assistance, they refused hospitalization," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #kherson_region #beryslav

MORE ABOUT

09:59 20.03.2024
One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

11:54 22.02.2024
Humeniuk confirms strike on training ground with occupiers in Kherson region

Humeniuk confirms strike on training ground with occupiers in Kherson region

16:20 02.02.2024
PGO: Four people wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

PGO: Four people wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

19:42 01.02.2024
Two French volunteers killed, another three foreigners, Ukrainian citizen injured by Russian missile in Beryslav

Two French volunteers killed, another three foreigners, Ukrainian citizen injured by Russian missile in Beryslav

11:57 20.01.2024
In Kherson region, enemy carries out 119 attacks, one person killed, three injured – local authorities

In Kherson region, enemy carries out 119 attacks, one person killed, three injured – local authorities

09:50 18.01.2024
Enemy fires 531 shells into Kherson region, attacks with drones; two killed, eight wounded – authorities

Enemy fires 531 shells into Kherson region, attacks with drones; two killed, eight wounded – authorities

09:16 08.01.2024
Two people killed, five injured due to occupiers' shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, five injured due to occupiers' shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

09:48 05.01.2024
Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Invaders fire more than 630 shells at Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

11:22 27.12.2023
Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

Some 70% of customers of Kherson region remain without power supply

10:00 27.12.2023
Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

Invaders fire 853 shells at Kherson region during day: three people killed, 16 injured

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanchuk in PACE: Time for condemning Russian aggression passed, time come for united resistance to Russia's terror

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

Brigadier General Shapovalov appointed as Commander of Pivden Operational Command

Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

LATEST

Stefanchuk in PACE: Time for condemning Russian aggression passed, time come for united resistance to Russia's terror

Ukraine holds another round of negotiations with Spain on Security Agreement

EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

Evacuation of families with children from Lyptsi community completed – Synehubov

Poland should allow transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish ports – Polish Grain Chamber's president

Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

Brigadier General Shapovalov appointed as Commander of Pivden Operational Command

EU Council to discuss weapons supply to Ukraine on Apr 22

EU doesn't draw parallels between defense of Israel against Iranian missiles and situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian Navy Commander discusses Black Sea region security with Norwegian FM

AD
AD
AD
AD