Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on locations of Russian troops over day
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and units of missile troops hit one enemy artillery vehicle, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 on Monday.
As reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff, one X-59 guided aviation missile was also destroyed by the forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine.