Facts

20:19 06.05.2024

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on locations of Russian troops over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on locations of Russian troops over day

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and units of missile troops hit one enemy artillery vehicle, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 on Monday.

As reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff, one X-59 guided aviation missile was also destroyed by the forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:52 06.05.2024
Russian forces mount two missile, 69 air, 52 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian forces mount two missile, 69 air, 52 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

11:46 04.05.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

18:38 03.05.2024
Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

20:21 02.05.2024
Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

20:39 29.04.2024
AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

20:45 18.04.2024
Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

20:36 18.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

20:16 18.04.2024
Russians carry out six missiles, 63 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over day

Russians carry out six missiles, 63 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory over day

11:25 16.04.2024
AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

19:52 15.04.2024
Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

Peace Summit to show who really stands for equality in the world

Officers of educational Security Service will start working in another 94 schools in Kyiv region

Zelenskyy presents awards to infantry soldiers

Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

French MFA denies sending French troops to Ukraine

Four people wounded as Russian army inflicts airstrike on Kostiantynivka

Zelenskyy, Kallas discuss upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, finalisation of bilateral security agreement

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

Invaders redeploy forces for possible attack on Kharkiv – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD