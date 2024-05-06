Zelenskyy presents awards to infantry soldiers

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the infantry soldiers on the occasion of their annual professional holiday.

"We are all proud of the Ukrainian infantry. We know your strength, foot soldiers. We know that you can give our land exactly the results that the Ukrainian people need. And on behalf of all Ukrainians, I thank you for your strength, perseverance and bravery," Zelenskyy said at the awards ceremony.

The Head of State stressed that "it is the infantry that is the foundation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and it is always the infantry that determines most of all whose land will be."

"Our Ukrainian control is exactly there on the ground, where our infantry positions are, the strength of our infantry soldiers. Thanks to all our soldiers for the fact that Ukraine was able to survive in this war and retains the opportunity to save its tasks. And every Ukrainian, all our people should always remember what our soldiers go through, how much pain and loss it is. Ukraine should always honor everyone who gave their lives in the battles for our independence and liberation from the occupiers," the President said.

The participants of the ceremony honored the memory of the fallen infantry soldiers with a minute of silence, after which the head of state presented state awards to the servicemen.