Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on the situation at the front, the production of weapons to the Ukrainian defense industry and the supply of weapons from partners on Monday.

"I have just held a meeting of the Staff HQ. The first is the front. The Commander-in-Chief's report: he was on the front line, directly in the brigades. He reported on the key challenges and needs. We are getting ready," Zelenskyy said in an evening video message.

Also, as the President said, he heard a report on Ukraine's own production of weapons and the equipment of brigades, stressing that now the maximum is being done to provide more weapons for military personnel.

"We discussed supplies from partners separately: delivery dates and the opportunity to accelerate the actual receipt of weapons and projectiles from partners. The real things. The current ones. There must be real logistics behind political decisions - the actual receipt of weapons by our soldiers. Everyone involved should now work twenty-four hors a day with partners, in particular with the United States," he concluded.