Facts

12:39 06.05.2024

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

1 min read
As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

As a result of the operation of the Group 13 unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a Magura V5 attack naval drone destroyed a high-speed boat of the Russian invaders.

As reported on the Agency's website, the successful mission in Uzkaya Bay on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea was made possible with the assistance of the United24 platform.

"As fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide large ships of the Black Sea Fleet away from the peninsula, combat work continues on high-speed maneuverable Russian military vessels that are illegal in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," the statement said.

As military intelligence recalled, with the help of Magura V5 maritime attack drones, the Russian ships Caesar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergei Kotov, Akula and Serna have already been destroyed, and the Ivan Khurs has also been damaged.

Tags: #intelligence_service

MORE ABOUT

17:06 23.02.2024
North Korea already sent to Russia more than 1.5 mln artillery ammo rounds – Ukrainian intelligence

North Korea already sent to Russia more than 1.5 mln artillery ammo rounds – Ukrainian intelligence

13:11 23.11.2023
Ukraine's military intelligence succeeds in cyber special operation against Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport

Ukraine's military intelligence succeeds in cyber special operation against Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport

14:34 22.11.2023
Foreign Intelligence head: Putin convinced that return of Ukraine, rest of 'historical Russian lands' is possible only as part of global redistribution of world

Foreign Intelligence head: Putin convinced that return of Ukraine, rest of 'historical Russian lands' is possible only as part of global redistribution of world

16:21 24.08.2023
Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

15:37 11.08.2023
Govt allocates UAH 200 mln to Defense Intelligence Agency for purchase of weapons, military equipment, ammo

Govt allocates UAH 200 mln to Defense Intelligence Agency for purchase of weapons, military equipment, ammo

15:29 18.05.2023
Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on railway accident in Crimea: It's quite natural, as weapons, armored vehicles probably transported along tracks

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on railway accident in Crimea: It's quite natural, as weapons, armored vehicles probably transported along tracks

12:29 25.06.2022
Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

12:23 14.10.2020
Meeting with MI6 is on aid in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, problem of disinformation, fakes, financing of TV channels – Zelensky

Meeting with MI6 is on aid in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, problem of disinformation, fakes, financing of TV channels – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

LATEST

Invaders redeploy forces for possible attack on Kharkiv – ISW

Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

In Finland, GPS interference intensifies when Ukrainian UAVs start attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

It is better to spend money on protecting Ukraine than to restore it later – Polish FM

Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

Two Russian ships on combat duty in Mediterranean Sea, one of them is Kalibr carrier – Ukrainian Navy

Energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region attacked – Ministry of Energy

In Kropyvnytsky district, 20 private houses damaged as result of missile strike on Friday – local authorities

Average daily number of Russian losses in Ukraine in May-June likely to increase along with resumption of offensive operations - British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD