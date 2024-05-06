As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

As a result of the operation of the Group 13 unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a Magura V5 attack naval drone destroyed a high-speed boat of the Russian invaders.

As reported on the Agency's website, the successful mission in Uzkaya Bay on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea was made possible with the assistance of the United24 platform.

"As fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide large ships of the Black Sea Fleet away from the peninsula, combat work continues on high-speed maneuverable Russian military vessels that are illegal in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," the statement said.

As military intelligence recalled, with the help of Magura V5 maritime attack drones, the Russian ships Caesar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergei Kotov, Akula and Serna have already been destroyed, and the Ivan Khurs has also been damaged.