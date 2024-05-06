Facts

20:52 06.05.2024

Russian forces mount two missile, 69 air, 52 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

1 min read
Russian occupation forces inflicted two missile and 69 air strikes and mounted 52 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) against the Ukrainian defense positions and settlements over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in the latest updates as of 18:00 on Monday.

"There are casualties among civilians as a result of Russia's terrorist attacks. Multiapartment and private houses as well as other infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed," it said on Facebook.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

The Russian army inflicted airstrikes against Hremiach in Chernihiv region, Oleksiyivka, Mynakove, Bilopillia in Sumy region, Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, Andriyivka, Druzhba, Prohres, Sokil, Kalynove, Antonivka in Donetsk region, Chervony Mayak, Ivanivka in Kherson region.

Tags: #general_staff #shelling #updates

