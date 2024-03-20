One person killed, five injured in Kherson region over day due to Russia’s shelling

In Kherson region, one person was killed and five wounded during the day as a result of shelling by Russian troops, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy has shelled Beryslav, Shevchenkivka, Khreschenivka, Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, Dniprovske, Mykhaylivka, Kachkarivka, Burhunka, Respublikanets, Odradokamyanka, Sadovoe, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Shliakhove and the city of Kherson," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, as a result of which two high-rise buildings and eight private houses were damaged. There were also recorded hits to the administrative building, preschool educational institution, port infrastructure and a car.

"Due to the Russian aggression, one person was killed, five more were injured," Prokudin stressed.