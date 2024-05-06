Facts

19:24 06.05.2024

Four people wounded as Russian army inflicts airstrike on Kostiantynivka


Four people wounded as Russian army inflicts airstrike on Kostiantynivka

Russian occupation forces inflicted an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, on Monday. Four people were wounded as a result of the attack, Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has said.

"On May 6, 2024, at around 14:20, the Russian occupation army inflicted an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, reportedly, using a guided D-30 SM glide bomb. A high-density housing district was in the epicenter of the strike," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

As a result of the attack, four civilians sustained injuries of varying severity. Men aged from 34 to 53 years old were taken to hospital with mine blast and shrapnel traumas. Those injured are receiving qualified aid. All of them are in serious condition.

Three multiapartment buildings, a boiler room, and a car were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

