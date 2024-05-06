Zelenskyy, Kallas discuss upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, finalisation of bilateral security agreement

In a telephone conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas discussed a number of security issues, in particular, Ukraine's needs for air defense, the finalization of a bilateral security agreement, as well as the upcoming Peace Summit.

“I had a call with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and thanked her for her willingness to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland. I informed Prime Minister Kallas about the agenda for the inaugural summit and Russia's attempts to undermine its success,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Zelenskyy also informed Estonia's Prime Minister about “the battlefield situation and Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense. We discussed the finalization of our bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.”