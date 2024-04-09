Head of War Dept: It’s known about 54 Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian military

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) is investigating 27 criminal proceedings on the facts of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers, 54 defenders are known to have been killed, the PGO reports, citing head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed during the Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General’s Office Yuriy Belousov.

On the Telegram channel on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General’s Office notes that Belousov, on the air of Suspilne, preliminary confirmed the fact that the occupiers committed a crime recorded on video and published on social networks on April 7.

According to Belousov, it happened near Krynky in Kherson region, the details are still being checked.

At the same time, the head of the department urged not to prematurely announce the names of the dead Ukrainian soldiers.

"According to this fact and the previous ones, we are also working out the command that is responsible for such actions. We are talking not only about the commanders of the units, but also about the highest military and political leadership. Because this is not an isolated case, but evidence of the policy of the Russian Federation," Belousov stressed.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded since March 2022.

The court has already sentenced the first Russian military officer for the execution of a defender in Chernihiv region. In general, the investigation is complicated by the fact that prosecutors and investigators usually do not have access to the crime scene or the opportunity to examine the body.

"But this work is underway. Ukraine has a unique experience in documenting crimes, even without having access to the territory … We work with the International Criminal Court, the UN Monitoring Mission, intelligence agencies and non-governmental organizations that also collect information. Our task now is to document, fix, tell the world the truth," the head of the Department of War of the PGO is quoted in the message.