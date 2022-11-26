Missile hit in Dnipro, according to preliminary data, city networks, infrastructure not damaged - mayor
According to preliminary data, city communications and infrastructure were not damaged in Dnipro, emergency services have already left for the place, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said.
"According to preliminary data, after the missile hit, city communications and infrastructure were not damaged. We are waiting for details of the shelling and information about the victims from the military administration. Emergency services have already all left for the place," he wrote on Telegram.