Zelensky, Sunak discuss possibilities to protect Ukrainian, European energy security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Kyiv the possibilities for protecting Ukrainian and European energy security.

"Russian strikes are aimed, in particular, at destroying our energy association with the energy system of Europe. Therefore, every blow to the Ukrainian energy sector is a blow to the energy security of the entire continent. Moreover, Russia has already begun to launch strikes against gas production facilities, in addition to the electric power industry We discussed with the Prime Minister the possibilities for protecting Ukrainian and European energy security," the head of state said during a joint press briefing with Sunak on Saturday.

In addition, according to him, now it is most important from the point of view of security to introduce a restriction on the export price of Russian energy resources.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the UK's opportunities to become a co-author of peace in Ukraine, the restoration of infrastructure, options for cooperation and specific steps for food security in the world within the framework of export and humanitarian grain initiatives.

A separate subject of negotiations was the discussion of opportunities for protecting the Ukrainian skies and defense cooperation between the countries.

"I thank the Prime Minister for fully understanding our needs and willingness to help us," Zelensky said.

In addition, the parties discussed insurance of military risks for investments in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, there are already certain developments, and soon the parties will try to reach specific agreements, as well as regarding the signing of an agreement on digital trade between Ukraine and the UK.

Zelensky also expressed hope for the continuation of the "open market" regime for Ukraine in the UK and possible steps to recognize the Holodomor famine as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian President thanked the UK for the assistance already provided to Ukraine, including to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.