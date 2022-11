Yermak: There will be peace only when we reach our 1991 borders

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that there will be peace only when the Ukrainian defense forces destroy the Russian occupation army in Ukraine and reach all of the country's borders as of 1991.

"There will be peace only when we destroy the Russian army in Ukraine and reach our 1991 borders. Only then peace is possible," he said on the Telegram channel.