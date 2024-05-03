Facts

20:24 03.05.2024

Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, the presidential press service said.

"The parties discussed key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, and also planned further steps to develop cooperation," according to the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Friday.

The interlocutors also noted the importance of constant personal contact in order to find solutions to bilateral issues and mutually beneficial solutions.

Yermak and Szijjártó said communication is proceeding according to plan.

