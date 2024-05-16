In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

The Russian military killed an elderly resident of Vovchansk when he tried to leave the temporarily occupied part of the town to the territory controlled by Ukraine, said Deputy head of the Main Department of the National Police in the region, head of the investigative department Serhiy Bolvynov.

"The Russians cynically shot an elderly man who was trying to escape, trying to enter the territory controlled by Ukraine … But the Russian cynically shot him in the head for not following his orders," Bolvynov said on the telethon.

According to him, the police have information that the Russian military does not allow civilians to leave the temporarily occupied part of Vovchansk, they are being held in a basement next to the command post of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"The Russians are holding these people captive, according to preliminary data, it's 35, maybe 40 people. They are being held in one place and are actually being used as a human shield, because they have organized their command headquarters next to this place," Bolvynov said.

According to him, the police have already begun a pretrial investigation of these facts.