22:51 15.05.2024

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

During his working visit to Brussels, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed the upcoming inaugural Peace Summit with the heads of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

On the way from Copenhagen, I spent several hours in Brussels. I met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. I also spoke with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,” Yermak said on his Telegram.

The head of the President's Office also said that he held meetings in Brussels with ambassadors and representatives of Turkey, Poland, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

“We talked about the Peace Formula and the Global Summit to be held in June. We need maximum presence of leaders from the West and the Global South. We must unite around the vision of a just peace and support for Ukraine. This is the only way to win,” he noted.

Earlier in Denmark, the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine held a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Tags: #yermak #peace_summit

