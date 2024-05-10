Facts

11:53 10.05.2024

Yermak tells Sean Penn importance of spreading info about upcoming Peace Summit

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak thanked American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Sean Penn for his constant work to draw attention to Ukraine and stressed the importance of spreading information about the upcoming Peace Summit among all countries, the press service of the head of state of Ukraine has reported.

“Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held an online call with American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer Sean Penn. Yermak thanked Penn and all friends of Ukraine in the United States for maintaining attention to our country and sending important signals about the need to continue to help Ukraine,” the press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office said on its official website on Friday.

It is noted that the Head of the President’s Office spoke about the preparations for the first inaugural Global Peace Summit, which is expected to become a crucial diplomatic event to bring a just peace to Ukraine closer.

According to him, it is very important to spread information about the Global Peace Summit among all countries of the world, as Ukraine really needs the presence of each of them.

"Today, Russia is using every opportunity to put pressure on these states and influence them. The consolidation of the world leaders at the Peace Summit will help us to show Russia and Putin that he is isolated," the press service quoted Yermak as saying.

Tags: #sean_penn #yermak

