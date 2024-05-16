Facts

20:14 16.05.2024

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, suggested looking for a joint solution to protect the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine from Russian attacks.

"I have had a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. I told him about the trip to Kharkiv and the situation on the spot. In particular, about Ukraine's urgent need for air defense to protect Kharkiv and other regions," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President noted that "one of the goals of the Russian Federation now is the gas infrastructure in the west of Ukraine. Russia's success there will jeopardize Europe's energy security. We must find a way together to counteract this," he wrote after a conversation with the Polish prime minister.

Zelenskyy also said that the parties instructed the teams of their countries "to immediately begin work on the text of the bilateral security agreement. It should be as ambitious as possible between historical partners," Zelenskyy is convinced.

Tags: #gas #poland #agreement

