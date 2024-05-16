Facts

12:14 16.05.2024

Defense forces thwart enemy attempts to penetrate deep into Vovchansk – General Staff

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive on May 10 in the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have taken decisive actions to significantly reduce the activity of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's plans to penetrate as deep as possible into the urban development of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been thwarted. Since the beginning of the current day, our units have continued to carry out combat missions within the urban development of Vovchansk in the northern part of the city, keeping the enemy under fire control. Actions continue, the situation is under control," the General Staff said in the Facebook post.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers, with the support of armored vehicles, are trying to attack Ukrainian positions in the Krokhmalne - Berestove direction. Here Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The battle continues, the situation is under control. Also, the Ukrainian defenders improved their tactical position and pushed back the enemy in the area north of Kyslivka.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the Vesele-Zvanivka direction; there are no changes in the position of the Ukrainian troops. Fighting continues in the direction of Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut - Klischiyivka, Bakhmut - Andriyivka directions. Fighting continues in the area of the village of Hryhorivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the Vodiane - Netailove, Pervomaiske - Netailove directions. The fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the Vodiane - Netailove, Slavne - Novomykhailivka directions. Fighting is still ongoing in the Solodke-Kostiantynivka and Solodke-Vodiane directions. Currently, there are no losses of positions.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attacks in the Staromlynivka - Urozhaine directions. Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromayorske. In the Volodyne-Staromayorske direction, the Defense Forces continue to contain the enemy. Currently, there are no losses of positions, the situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy is not giving up attempts to oust the Defense Forces from the left bank of the Dnipro. During the current day, he carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​the village of Krynky, Kherson region. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Since the beginning of the day, 23 military clashes have occurred, the enemy launched two missile strikes, four air strikes using eight air bombs and 48 strikes with kamikaze drones, and carried out 564 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

