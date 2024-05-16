Facts

11:40 16.05.2024

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 13 injured as result of Russian armed aggression

1 min read
On the night of Thursday, the Russian Armed Forces fired at Bohuslavka, Hrafske and Chuhuiv, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administartion Oleh Synehubov said.

"At 4:44, village Bohuslavka, 23 Tsentralna Street. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding on the square was on fire. A woman was injured. At 00:29 - 00:48 Chuhuiv. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding was on fire. A 69-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman were injured. At 23:30 village Hrafske, Chuhuiv district, an 87-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that the day before in Kharkiv, as a result of an enemy missile attack, a 5-story building and eight cars were damaged. Two men (20 and 40 years old) were injured. Vovchansk (a 70-year-old man was wounded), Kolisnykivka (a 55-year-old woman was injured), Derhachi community (a 25-year-old tractor driver was wounded as a result of a Lancet hitting a tractor) and Malodanylivka community (a hostel building, a general family practice outpatient clinic and a house were damaged), four outpatient workers were injured. In addition, a 50-year-old man died as a result of an ammunition explosion in Kupiansk.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

