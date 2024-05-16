Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 13 injured as result of Russian armed aggression
On the night of Thursday, the Russian Armed Forces fired at Bohuslavka, Hrafske and Chuhuiv, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administartion Oleh Synehubov said.
"At 4:44, village Bohuslavka, 23 Tsentralna Street. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding on the square was on fire. A woman was injured. At 00:29 - 00:48 Chuhuiv. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding was on fire. A 69-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman were injured. At 23:30 village Hrafske, Chuhuiv district, an 87-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.
He also reported that the day before in Kharkiv, as a result of an enemy missile attack, a 5-story building and eight cars were damaged. Two men (20 and 40 years old) were injured. Vovchansk (a 70-year-old man was wounded), Kolisnykivka (a 55-year-old woman was injured), Derhachi community (a 25-year-old tractor driver was wounded as a result of a Lancet hitting a tractor) and Malodanylivka community (a hostel building, a general family practice outpatient clinic and a house were damaged), four outpatient workers were injured. In addition, a 50-year-old man died as a result of an ammunition explosion in Kupiansk.