Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

In Kherson, the number of victims as a result of an enemy airstrike on the center of Kherson on May 15 increased to 21 people, said Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration.

"It became known about another injured person as a result of yesterday's airstrike. The 44-year-old man has bruises to his chest, shoulder, and back. The treatment will take place on an outpatient basis," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Mrochko also said that "today a 55-year-old woman turned to the doctors with a mine explosion injury, wounds and abrasions."

Previously, it was known about 19 victims.