Facts

20:49 16.05.2024

Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

1 min read
Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

In Kherson, the number of victims as a result of an enemy airstrike on the center of Kherson on May 15 increased to 21 people, said Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration.

"It became known about another injured person as a result of yesterday's airstrike. The 44-year-old man has bruises to his chest, shoulder, and back. The treatment will take place on an outpatient basis," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Mrochko also said that "today a 55-year-old woman turned to the doctors with a mine explosion injury, wounds and abrasions."

Previously, it was known about 19 victims.

Tags: #air #kherson #strike

MORE ABOUT

17:49 16.05.2024
Woman injured as enemy forces shell Kherson – regional administration

Woman injured as enemy forces shell Kherson – regional administration

17:43 15.05.2024
Number of casualties in Kherson rises to 17, three people in serious condition – local authorities

Number of casualties in Kherson rises to 17, three people in serious condition – local authorities

16:09 15.05.2024
Five people injured in Kherson after air strike by Russia – preliminary info

Five people injured in Kherson after air strike by Russia – preliminary info

20:40 13.05.2024
Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

20:49 10.05.2024
Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

17:56 08.05.2024
krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

11:12 08.05.2024
Kherson blacked out, railway tracks damaged after enemy shelling

Kherson blacked out, railway tracks damaged after enemy shelling

12:42 02.05.2024
Kherson Region Receives 25 Modern Loaders from International Partners for Construction and Emergency Restoration Works

Kherson Region Receives 25 Modern Loaders from International Partners for Construction and Emergency Restoration Works

18:15 25.04.2024
Invaders shelling Kherson – region’s head

Invaders shelling Kherson – region’s head

18:58 23.04.2024
Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Intensive hostilities continue at front line, occupiers especially active in Kramatorsk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

Defense forces thwart enemy attempts to penetrate deep into Vovchansk – General Staff

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 13 injured as result of Russian armed aggression

LATEST

In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Presence of military registration document for men 18-60 years old at checkpoints to be checked from May 18

Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

Razumkov: To avoid discrepancies about president's legitimacy, it was necessary to obtain clarification from Constitutional Court long ago

Economy Minister cancels order to book Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech

Invaders fire at Vovchansk hromada with cluster munitions, five people injured, incl head of town administration – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD