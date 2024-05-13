Yermak asks U2 vocalist Bono to involve as many countries as possible in Global Peace Summit

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held an online meeting with the Irish rock musician, U2 vocalist Bono and called on him to support the idea of the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, and to spread information about it, the website of the President's Office reported on Sunday.

"You can help in this, as your voice is known and heard by millions of people, and it is louder than the voices of many politicians," the Head of the President's Office emphasized.

The conversation took place on Bono's birthday, and he noted that his greatest wish is for Ukraine to remain free.

"Ukrainians are true heroes. Today you are at the forefront of the struggle for freedom for all of us. Ukrainians have an indomitable spirit. A spirit that cannot be conquered," U2 frontman said.

U2 leaders Bono and The Edge came to Kyiv at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May 2022 to demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people.