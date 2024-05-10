Facts

18:44 10.05.2024

Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak


Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held an online meeting with well-known global figures in the field of human rights, during which the first Peace Summit due on June 15-16 in Switzerland was discussed.

According to the president's press service, the conversation was attended by American civil rights advocate Van Jones, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit organization for research on well-being and humanitarianism, Deepak Chopra, International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Irwin Cotler, and Chair of the Board of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre Jay Rosenzweig.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine continues to fight against Russian aggression on the battlefield, while at the same time doing a lot of work at the diplomatic level to ensure that the world supports a fair plan to restore peace for Ukraine.

At the first inaugural Global Peace Summit, state leaders should create a framework for a future joint plan of responsible countries on how to end the aggressive war against Ukraine, bring a just peace to our country, and resolve all crises caused by the war.

"We invited everyone who respects international law and the UN Charter to the summit. We understand that different countries have different positions. We are ready to listen to everyone and exchange views in order to prepare a joint plan to achieve peace. And today it is very important to convey to the international community that the heads of state who really want to stop the war in Ukraine should attend the Global Peace Summit," Yermak said.

The head of the President's Office is convinced that the success of this summit will demonstrate to the world that international law does exist and that there are mechanisms in the world to achieve justice.

