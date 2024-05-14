Yermak calls on United24 ambassadors, reps of 40 foreign universities to support Global Peace Summit

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met online with ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform, spoke about preparations for the Global Peace Summit and called for spreading the idea of holding it and information about it, according to the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday.

"Together with our results on the battlefield and success in diplomacy, the Global Peace Summit is of utmost importance," the Head of the Presidential Office said.

He emphasized that the Summit participants would develop a framework for a plan to restore a just peace for Ukraine, which should prevent new attempts of aggression against our country. The Head of the Presidential Office also noted that the Peace Summit should lay the groundwork for overcoming the crises provoked by this war.

"The point is very simple: if you really want to stop the killing of Ukrainians and Ukrainian children, your leaders must be at this Summit," emphasized Andriy Yermak.

As reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, Yermak also held an online meeting with the heads and other representatives of about 40 foreign universities collaborating with Ukrainian universities, at which he urged them to disseminate information about the Summit. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy, rectors of leading Ukrainian universities.

Yermak told the representatives of the global university community about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. "Many world leaders have already agreed to attend this Summit. But our goal is to convene as many countries as possible. Because we want all responsible states of the world that respect international law and the UN Charter to come together at a single table to openly work out a plan that would bring a just peace to Ukraine," he said.

Andriy Yermak also noted that the Global Peace Summit aims to reach a common position on three issues that are important for the whole world and have arisen in the wake of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine: food and nuclear security, and the return of all illegally deported Ukrainian children and prisoners of war.

"I urge you to join in spreading the word about the Global Peace Summit. Use your influence, contacts, and opportunities to make us heard. Today we have a real chance to make a very important step towards ending this terrible war," the Head of the President's Office emphasized.