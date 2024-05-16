Presence of military registration document for men 18-60 years old at checkpoints to be checked from May 18

From Saturday, May 18, at checkpoints, border guards will check the presence of a military registration document for men aged 18 to 60 years in connection with the entry into force of the law on mobilization, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"In accordance with the norms of the law, during the period of martial law or mobilization, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years are required to carry a military registration document along with an identity document," the service said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Thus, according to the infographics, on May 18, the presence of military registration documents for men aged 18 to 60 becomes mandatory, and must be presented at the request of the border guard in the border zone; at the request of a border guard in a controlled border area; at the request of the border guard at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

Citizens who have the right to travel abroad must provide a military registration document with information about exemption from mobilization, or exclusion from military registration for health reasons.

The following will not be subject to mandatory verification of military registration documents: persons with disabilities; those accompanying persons with disabilities and children with disabilities; drivers transporting medical cargo and humanitarian aid, as well as international transport of goods and passengers; persons identified for individual positions and civil service; employees of railway transport enterprises and those related to the maritime and aviation industries, etc.