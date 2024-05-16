Facts

19:46 16.05.2024

Presence of military registration document for men 18-60 years old at checkpoints to be checked from May 18

2 min read

From Saturday, May 18, at checkpoints, border guards will check the presence of a military registration document for men aged 18 to 60 years in connection with the entry into force of the law on mobilization, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"In accordance with the norms of the law, during the period of martial law or mobilization, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years are required to carry a military registration document along with an identity document," the service said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Thus, according to the infographics, on May 18, the presence of military registration documents for men aged 18 to 60 becomes mandatory, and must be presented at the request of the border guard in the border zone; at the request of a border guard in a controlled border area; at the request of the border guard at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

Citizens who have the right to travel abroad must provide a military registration document with information about exemption from mobilization, or exclusion from military registration for health reasons.

The following will not be subject to mandatory verification of military registration documents: persons with disabilities; those accompanying persons with disabilities and children with disabilities; drivers transporting medical cargo and humanitarian aid, as well as international transport of goods and passengers; persons identified for individual positions and civil service; employees of railway transport enterprises and those related to the maritime and aviation industries, etc.

 

Tags: #border #documents #state #services

MORE ABOUT

13:55 29.04.2024
Ukrainian-Polish border unlocked, talks on cooperation in agricultural sector to continue in summer

Ukrainian-Polish border unlocked, talks on cooperation in agricultural sector to continue in summer

19:12 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

17:46 10.04.2024
URCS helps residents of border zone in Sumy region

URCS helps residents of border zone in Sumy region

21:00 08.04.2024
Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening of new Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos border crossing point

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening of new Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos border crossing point

20:33 05.04.2024
Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

19:27 05.04.2024
Number of services provided in Unified State Electronic System in construction area grows by 56% in Q1 2024 – Ministry of Reconstruction

Number of services provided in Unified State Electronic System in construction area grows by 56% in Q1 2024 – Ministry of Reconstruction

12:31 02.04.2024
Traffic blocking for trucks resumed at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint –Border Service

Traffic blocking for trucks resumed at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint –Border Service

19:07 28.03.2024
Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

12:18 28.03.2024
Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

09:45 13.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Number of border troops to be increased

Zelenskyy: Number of border troops to be increased

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Intensive hostilities continue at front line, occupiers especially active in Kramatorsk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

Defense forces thwart enemy attempts to penetrate deep into Vovchansk – General Staff

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 13 injured as result of Russian armed aggression

LATEST

Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

Razumkov: To avoid discrepancies about president's legitimacy, it was necessary to obtain clarification from Constitutional Court long ago

Economy Minister cancels order to book Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech

Invaders fire at Vovchansk hromada with cluster munitions, five people injured, incl head of town administration – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD