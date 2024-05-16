Intensive hostilities continue at front line, occupiers especially active in Kramatorsk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

On Thursday, May 16, intensive hostilities continue almost along the entire front line, the occupation forces conducted the most active operations in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovske axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"Units of the defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent advancement of enemy forces into the depth of the territory of our country," it said on Facebook.

During the past 24 hours, 58 combat clashes were recorded.

In the Kharkiv axis, the adversary conducted assault operations in the area of Starytsia. It inflicted missile strikes on Kharkiv and Stara Vodolaha. The settlements of Vilcha, Vovchansk, and Starytsia also came under enemy airstrikes. Ukrainian defenders carried out counterattack operations in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk axis, three combat clashes occurred in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove.

In the Lyman axis, two combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Novosadove.

In the Siversky axis, the number of enemy assaults increased to three. Combat clashes occurred near Zvanivka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy troops made ten assault attempts on the Ukrainian defense positions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klischiyivka, and Andriyivka. The adversary also inflicted an airstrike in the area of Druzhba.

"Despite the enemy pressure, our soldiers continue to confidently hold back the enemy and conduct counterattack operations when conditions are favorable," the General Staff said.

The enemy conducted the most active operations in the Pokrovske axis. It has mounted 20 attacks since the beginning of the day, particularly, in the vicinity of Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove, Netailove, and Umanske. The enemy used combat aircraft in the area of Vovche, Vozdvyzhenka, and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove axis, the defense forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks. The occupiers were active in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novomykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka axis, the occupation forces made six attempted assaults on the Ukrainian positions in the area of Nikolske and Urozhaine, also covered by aircraft near Staromayorske. The enemy did not succeed.

In the Prydniprovsky axis, the occupiers attacked the vicinity of Krynky five times, suffering losses there. The enemy also inflicted an airstrike on Kherson.

"In other directions, the situation remained without any significant changes. Ukrainian soldiers courageously withstand hostile pressure and inflict maximum losses on the enemy. Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coherence of the units, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to thwart the enemy's plans," the General Staff said.